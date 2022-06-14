Following the release of iLoveMakonnen’s single “Too Faded” a few weeks ago, the artist has taken to Instagram to announce the release date for his next record, which much to the excitement of fans, is a collab with Youngboy Never Broke Again. This announcement comes shortly after Lil Nas X recently tweeted saying that he too may have a collab with Youngboy on the way, so it's safe to say the NBA Youngboy has embraced the community of gay rappers.

Along with the announcement of the song's release date, iLoveMakonnen shared the cover art for the collab. The bright and vibrant cover pictures a cartoonified version of 33-year-old standing beside Youngboy, while the two seemingly look into a horizon full of bats, UFO’s, lightning, and monsters. The artwork was done by artist Wavvvydan.

This collaboration fuels Youngboy's recent string of releases, including last week's compilation album with the NBA crew, Green Flag Activity. What's more, the rapper just narrowly missed first place for the most-streamed rapper of 2022, losing to Drake by 200 million streams. Although this may seem like a large margin, it is much smaller than it looks as both artists have over 2.7 billion streams a piece.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the drop of iLoveMakonnen and Youngboy’s new release this Friday. Let us know if you're curious about what this collaboration will sound like.



