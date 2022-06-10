"Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity" Show YoungBoy With His NBA Collective

His streaming numbers have reached heights that even Rap legends can only dream of and YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back with another project. Receiving new releases from the Lousiana rapper is a common occurrence, but usually, he stands alone on his records. Sure, Never Broke Again is known to collaborate with his peers from time to time, but he's developed a reputation as an artist who isn't afraid to release albums and mixtapes without any assistance.

Today (June 10), YoungBoy returns with Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity, a project that hosts features from fellow members of his Never Broke Again collective. The mistake is reportedly executive producer by YoungBoy and aside from his crew, the record also features Quando Rondo.

Other acts include Rojay MLP, Lil Dump, NBA Herm, RJAE, and more. Stream Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. All Day Lurkin [feat. Quando Rondo]

2. Gang Baby [feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rojay MLP, RJAE, & P Yungin]

3. Soul Snatcher [feat. NBA Herm & Big B]

4. Green Flag Activity [feat. Lil Dump]

5. I Go [feat. Big B & P Yungin]

6. Misguided [feat. Rojay MLP & NoCap]

7. Sexin Me [feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again]

8. In The Dark [feat. Quando Rondo]

9. Never Ran [feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Rojay MLP]

10. Pull Up Actin [feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & P Yungin]

11. Puff [feat. NBA Herm]

12. To My Haters [feat. Whogangdee]

13. Warrior [feat. RJAE]

14. Two Hunnid [feat. Big B, NoCap, & BWAY Yungy]

15. Turnt Up [feat. Whogangdee]

16 .Water [feat. Meechy Baby]