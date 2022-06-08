Despite "Industry Baby" taking over the charts and being played just about everywhere you go, the BET Awards didn't quite think that Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's fan-favorite was deserving of a nomination. We previously reported on Lil Nas X expressing his disappointment—and ire—about the BET powers that be snubbing him this go-'round, and he didn't mince words for the longstanding network.

"Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence," he tweeted when the nominations were released. "I try to be humble so bad but it's really f*ck you to a lot of you n***as."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

It doesn't look like Lil Nas X is letting his foot up off of BET's neck, because he's continued to speak about the lack of acknowledgment by both trolling the network and speaking seriously about the topic of gay artists in the media.

A fan tweeted the singer-rapper, saying Nas X won a Grammy, suggesting BET not nominating him was a missed opportunity.

"This is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping," the rapper replied. Someone else told him he needed to address his team because they didn't release the right song.

"Talk to my team about what? industry baby is the 2nd longest running #1 song on the billboard rap charts of all time and didn’t get a single nomination," he flexed. "This not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."

When TMZ spoke with Queen Latifah following the nominations reveal, she said she agreed that Lil Nas X deserved inclusion. Check out Lil Nas X's tweets below.