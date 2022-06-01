Since 2019, Lil Nas X has emerged as one of the biggest stars of this generation. It's a fact that can't be ignored. He defied expectations that he'd be a one-hit-wonder after topping the charts again and again. And while organizations like the Grammys have celebrated his efforts, it seems that he doesn't feel that same energy coming from BET.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This morning, the BET Awards revealed their list of nominations and Lil Nas X didn't land in any of the categories. It's surprising given how much of an inescapable force he's been over the past 12 months but he clearly feels slighted that the BET Awards aren't giving him any recognition for his efforts.

"Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence," he tweeted along with prayer hands and a white heart. "I try to be humble so bad but it's really fuck you to a lot of you n***as."

He added, "I will be selling fish plates outside of the BET Awards this year."

It seems like there are plenty of people who also feel Lil Nas X was slighted this year but it seems that some were even more perplexed that Jack Harlow was being recognized before he was. Jack is nominated for Best Male Artist alongside Drake, Future, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Lil Baby.

Check out a few of the reactions below.