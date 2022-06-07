2022 BET Awards
- TVMuni Long Admits She Hasn't Watched Her BET Awards Performance YetMuni explains that she doesn't want to "ruin" her performance for herself by viewing it. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureWoman Arrested At Diddy's After Party For Waving A GunDiddy's big night turned scary when an armed woman came near his premises. By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicBrandy Is Still Beaming About BET Awards Performance With Jack Harlow: "Me & You 4 Life"The music icon even shared behind-the-scenes photos of the first time she met "sweet soul" Harlow.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearAri Fletcher Disses Designer Accusing Her Of Ripping Off BET Dress: "Go Work On Your Craft, Weirdo""I didn't wear the dress because it's ugly," Fletcher publicly told the dressmaker who sent her a look last year that never saw the light of day.By Hayley Hynes
- TVYung Miami Doubles Down On Diddy Love: "Never Give A F*ck What People Say"Sean Combs was just honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to him by Kanye West.By Hayley Hynes
- TVChloe Bailey Flexes Flowers From Beyoncé After BET Show: "Making Me Proud"Chlöe has frequently been compared to Queen B throughout her rise to fame.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureShyne Talks "Miraculous Journey" From Rapper To Politician: "I've Always Been A Visionary"The icon's appearance during Diddy's BET Awards tribute was one of the most celebrated performances of the night.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFrench Montana & Tiffany Haddish Have A Flirty Exchange At BET AwardsThe rapper joked that the comedian was "his new wife," and of course, Tiffany brought the jokes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGiveon's 2022 BET Awards Performance Was Faced With Technical DifficultiesThe singer later joked about the occurrence, claiming he was "sabotaged."By Quam Odunsi
- StreetwearAri Fletcher Slams Those Dissing Her BET Awards Look: "How You Hating From Outside The Carpet?"Some thought that the mother of one's look would've been more appropriate for a vacation than the red carpet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Issues With BETAmid outrage for his snubs at this year's BET Awards, the pop-rap star spoke on his turbulent history with the channel.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Streetwear2022 BET Awards Red Carpet Saw Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls & More Step Out In Their Sunday BestJussie Smollett, Jack Harlow, and Jayda Cheaves were also in attendance.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Wears Controversial Outfit To 2022 BET AwardsThe R&B singer raised eyebrows and sparked debate over her award show fashion choice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVCardi B Says Tune In To The BET Awards For A "Special Surprise"Cardi is urging her Bardi Gang members to watch the BET Awards tomorrow, as she has something special in store.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicLil Nas X Hypes NBA YoungBoy Collab "Late To Da Party" With Full Fake BET Promo VideoHis trolling kicked up a notch as Lil Nas X is still targeting BET after they failed to nominate him for an award.By Erika Marie
- GramBET Says They "Will Always Rock With Lil Nas X" Following Awards Snub BacklashThe network has been catching major grief about not nominating Lil Nas X this year and reportedly released a statement explaining the voting process.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Previews "F*ck BET" Song, Teases That It Features NBA YoungBoyFollowing his BET Awards snub, Lil Nas X suggests "this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community."By Erika Marie