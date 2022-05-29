2022 is flying by at a rapid speed, and as we prepare to enter the second half of the year, @chartdata on Twitter has unveiled which artists have racked up the most impressive streaming numbers so far. As you may have guessed, Drake and NBA YoungBoy are neck in neck for the top spot, with the Canadian coming out at #1 with 3 billion streams.

YB's grand total is a whopping 2.8 billion – sure to keep going up thanks to another new single today, "Goals" – but he and Drake aren't the only rap stars doing numbers. The late Juice WRLD has earned 2.2 billion of his own, followed by The Weeknd coming in at 2 billion.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kanye West and Lil Durk follow the Canadian vocalist, with 1.9 billion and 1.7 billion respectively, and at the end of the list, we have Eminem and Future with 1.5 billion each.

The only two non-hip-hop names in the top 10 are Taylor Swift (#3 with 2.8B) and Morgan Wallen (#8 with 1.7B).

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As HipHopDX reports, a similar list was shared by @chartdata back in March, revealing who was in the lead just 10 weeks into 2022. Even back then, Champagne Papi and YB NBA came out on top (1.4B and 1.3B streams each at the time), though names like Kodak Black and Rod Wave also appeared beneath them and have since fallen off.

In other news, DJ Akademiks recently revealed that the Sincerely Kentrell hitmaker allegedly turned down $25M from Atlantic Records to resign with them, claiming that he plans to go independent – read more about that here, and let us know if you're surprised by 2022's streaming top 10 so far in the comments below.

[Via]