Strict quarantine orders have been laid down in various cities throughout the United States as we fight to slow the spread of COVID-19. The deadly virus has effectively shut down the entire world, forcing countries to dip into their rainy day funds to bail out industries and support the finances of their residents. In Alton, Illinois, Mayor Brant Walker issued a stay-at-home order, noting that fines and citations would be handed out to anybody violating the order. Little did he know, his own wife would be breaking his rules.

"We will do whatever it takes to decrease the spread of this deadly virus," said Walker last week, instating the shelter-at-home rule. "These are very serious times and I’m begging you to please stay at home."



Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Saturday (April 4), the police broke up a gathering of several people at a local bar. One of the women present at the meet-up was the mayor's wife Shannon Walker. The mayor has since apologized on behalf of his spouse, addressing the issue this week.

"My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgment," said Brant Walker. "I am embarrassed by this incident and apologize to the citizens of Alton for any embarrassment this incident may cause our city."

According to CNN, a criminal complaint was handed to everybody at the bar. When the pandemic is cleared up, they may face punishments including $2,500 fine or a year in jail.

