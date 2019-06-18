Iggy Azalea took a break from social media a few weeks ago after her nude photos leaked online. She issued a statement about the leak, noting that she "felt like throwing up." A couple of days after deactivating her social accounts, Iggy was spotted taking a walk with her boyfriend Playboi Carti but now, she's officially returned to the internet and she's already stirring the pot.



Guy Sebastian, an Australian singer, had been throwing jabs at Iggy Azalea earlier in the year and her social media hiatus didn't end any of the differences the two Aussies had. Upon her return a few days ago, Iggy proceeded to take shots at the 37-year-old singer, accusing him of ripping off one of her videos. Guy was promoting his upcoming music video when Azalea realized that she has a clip that is eerily similar to Guy's. "Why bother when my savior video already exists," said Iggy to Guy in a since-deleted tweet. Following up with an extra dose of shade, the femcee poked fun at Guy Sebastian's love of fedora hats, posting a GIF of a woman horrified by the headwear.

As reported by Daily Mail, Guy accused Iggy of unprofessional behavior while they were judges on The X Factor in 2016. Since then, they have been feuding on and off.