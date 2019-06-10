When nude photos of Iggy Azalea hit the internet, the Australian star was so upset that she decided to delete all traces of herself on social media. Understandably, she's not happy about her privacy being invaded after shots that were taken for a photoshoot ended up leaking online, which she did not sign off on. She has been radio silent since then but she seems to be doing alright. She was spotted for the first time since deactivating her socials while out on a stroll with her boyfriend Playboi Carti, going without make-up and looking happy.



Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea's fans are worried for her after she's remained offline since the nude photo scandal but she stepped out looking healthy recently, proving that she's doing alright. The "Fancy" rapper is clearly still going through some turmoil regarding the leak, which may have influenced her casual outfit and make-up free face. She rocked a baseball cap, a raincoat, track pants and sneakers while carrying her dog in Miami. She was joined by her boyfriend Playboi Carti, who has stuck with her throughout all the drama.

It was Iggy Azalea's birthday this weekend and many of her fans took to social media to wish her a happy birthday despite her inactivity for two weeks. Hopefully, the star returns promptly to Instagram and Twitter because she's missed by a lot of folks.

