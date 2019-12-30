Coco Austin is serving optical illusion with this poolside outfit. The 40-year-old model and reality star is known to flaunt some rather revealing outfits, and this latest get-up is no exception. Coco sported the miniest of mini dresses in Tampa on Sunday, practically defeating the purpose of a "cover-up" as the flesh-toned swimsuit paired underneath her see-through garment makes Coco appear to be completely in the nude.

She displayed the risqué attire at a pool party with husband, Ice-T, and their 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The event featured a performance by their friend Snoop Dogg, who later joined them at the new Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the hotel.

Coco recently posted some photos from her family's holiday celebrations, including a shot of her and Chanel wearing matching red Santa dresses and hats and posing identically among Christmas trees. She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot where the previous picture was taken, captioning the post, "Season Greetings ! Behind the scenes from our yearly photoshoot. As promised.. more candid videos from inside of Coco and Chanel world!! Holiday photoshoot !!"