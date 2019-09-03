One thing people shouldn't be surprised about is Coco Austin showing off her body. Way before she was known as Mrs. Ice-T, Coco began her modeling career when she was just 18-years-old. She posed in bikinis and in lingerie for catalogs and calendars, and just because she's now 40-years-old, she doesn't think that she needs to cover herself up.

A couple of weeks ago, Coco shared a Throwback Thursday photo from a photo shoot that showed her doing the splits on a couch with her backside facing the camera. "Taken for my 'Coco Magazine' years ago.. followers ask can I still do the splits? I guess you have to stay tuned to see....🤔 #thongthursday," she wrote.

On Monday, Coco followed up with her promise to show fans that she's still limber because she posted a recent photo of herself in the same position. "Here's your answer to me still being able to do the splits...I tried to remake the same pic during a casual pool day.. what do you think?"

The internet can be both a supportive and cruel place, and those two worlds came crashing in Coco's comment sections of both images. Some people complimented her on her flexible abilities while others chastised her for being a wife and mother who would show off her body in such a way. Considering she just walked the MTV VMAs red carpet in a full sheer dress should let people know that she's not going to stop showing off her curves anytime soon. Check her out below.