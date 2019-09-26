The other day, Coco Austin shared a photo on Instagram of her breastfeeding her almost 4-year old daughter while she flew in a private jet, and many people were taken back by it. However despite the noise the post has garnered, her man Ice T doesn’t think it’s a big deal at all.

TMZ caught up with Ice T in NYC on Wednesday and asked him about the breastfeeding backlash, which he says only happens once in a while.

“They make it like uh… the baby only eats breast feeds. Every once in a while when she once to get close to her moms that's what they do. She eats food, she eats fucking cheeseburgers,” he said in the clip (below).

Coco herself reiterated the same thing in her initial post, explaining that the feedings are "more of a comfort thing" at nap times and bedtime. She added that she almost quit breastfeeding the first week after Chanel was born, but stuck with it and is extremely happy she did. She adds, "its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.”