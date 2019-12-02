Ice-T is the original gangsta. As such, the stories he's amassed throughout the years are unrivaled in sheer volume. We've heard a few first hand, during an exclusive conversation with the legendary rapper. Others he has shared by way of the Gram, uploading throwback pictures for our viewing enjoyment. Today, Ice has taken a moment to reflect on a hip-hop legend, Prodigy of Mobb Deep. On June 20, 2017, P passed away at the age of 42; his memory was celebrated by the game at large, with many OGs making sure to pay homage accordingly.

Jason Kempin/WireImage/Getty Images - Prodigy

"Just came across this pic I took," writes Ice, in the accompanying caption. "This was the awful night the homie @PRODIGYMOBBDEEP passed away… This was back stage at the Art Of Rap concert in Las Vegas.. Respect to @Raekwon @realGhostfaceKillah @mobbdeephavoc RIP ‘P’ You are dearly missed." The picture itself finds Rae, Ghostface, Havoc and Prodigy sitting together, an amazing gathering of some of rap's eldest and wisest, many of whom helped shape the game into what it is today.

On its own, it's a dope picture of legends at work. In the context of P's passing, it's all the more bittersweet; though he's no longer with us, his memory still lives on. Rest in peace, Prodigy. Major respect to Ice T for sharing this one.