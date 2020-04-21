Last year, the world lost a great filmmaker when John Singleton passed away. Next Tuesday (April 28) will mark the one-year anniversary since Singleton left us, and it looks like the approaching date has Ice Cube taking a trip down memory lane. Aside from bringing us films such as Baby Boy, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Four Brothers, Singleton also made history with his directorial debut, Boyz n the Hood.



Stephen Shugerman / Stringer / Getty Images

The film starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Laurence Fishburne, Regina King, Angela Bassett, and Ice Cube. It's been hailed as a classic Black film that generations continue to enjoy, notably because there was a true-to-life essence that stemmed from being shot on location with effects that evoked natural reactions from the cast. Ice Cube recently tweeted a photo of himself and his co-stars on the Boyz n the Hood set with John Singleton and revisited one of those memories.

"Rehearsing the Crenshaw scene for Boyz N Tha Hood," he wrote in the caption. "John never told us that it would be real gun fire during the scene. All reactions were real. John was brilliant. I miss him." Check out the tweet and the scene he's referring to below.