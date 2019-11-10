Lil Kim has had a spectacular career, the kind you'd want to see unfold on screen. Lucky for us, this dream might actually become a reality. Lil Kim appeared on daytime talk show, The Real, and she was asked to address rumours that a biopic about her is on the horizon.

While there isn't a Lil Kim biopic currently in the works, the rapper did confirm that she has reached a point where she is ready to tell her story. She detailed how production companies have approached her about making a biopic, but she wasn't interested at the time. “I’ve gotten so many offers," she said. "I’m talking, major offers… even BET, Lifetime, Lionsgate. But the thing is, I had to be ready, and I think now I’m ready to tell the story.”

Unfortunately, whenever the biopic does come to fruition, it will not be handled by the one person she hoped would tell her story: John Singleton. Kim told a story about how the late film director (Boyz In The Hood) had expressed interest in doing her biopic before he passed. “Him and I went [to a party]. He was like, ‘I want you to be my celebrity date.’ But I knew what that meant. He wants to talk, right? So he said to me, ‘Kim, why aren’t we doing this movie? You’re a walking best-seller.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m waiting for you.' I said to him, I always said if I did a movie about my life, I’m not doing it with anybody but you. And then he passed away.”