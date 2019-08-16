Ice Cube began his career as a rapper from Crenshaw who's well known for his come up in N.W.A. alongside Dr. Dre and Eazy E. Ice's career catapulted into even more success when he starred in John Singleton's 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, a job he didn't ever see himself doing but was brought to life thanks to John's persistent ways. On a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice detailed further on how he secured his first role.



Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

"I never even thought about it at first," Ice said about acting. "John Singleton, rest in peace, he discovered me for real. He was an intern at the Arsenio Hall show and he came up to me, I was backstage, and said 'you Ice Cube...Imma put you in a movie." Ice didn't take John too seriously since he was just a junior at University. A year later John and Ice ran into each other at a Public Enemy concert when the famed director was then a senior - still wanting to put Ice in a movie.

Another year later, Ice's manager hit him up about a movie opportunity but he was still hesitant since he wasn't an actor. The "Friday" rapper attended the audition anyway and across from his was John. "He's like 'I told you!'"

Watch the full story below.