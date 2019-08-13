Ice Cube is one of the most impactful artists of our time. The rapper often doesn't get the credit that he deserves after putting in so much work for hip-hop. Right now, Cube is running his own basketball league to rival the NBA, championing a 3-on-3 league that has been extremely successful thus far. His work in the movies has also been influential as Ice Cube is seriously one of the biggest triple threats we've ever seen. The man is always named to people's Top 5 Rappers lists and this week, Nick Cannon prompted him to provide his own rankings.



With all the lists flying around in the last couple of weeks, it was only a matter of time before somebody asked Ice Cube about his proper selections. Rick Ross included him in his picks and Cannon speaks so enthusiastically about the rapper that you've got to believe he's high up on the comedian's list too. Speaking with Cannon about his legacy, Cube noted that he's got his own chart of favorite rappers.

As reported by Rap-Up, he began with Melle Mel, continuing with Ice-T, Chuck D, KRS-One and Rakim. "To me those are the trendsetters, the ones who changed the trajectory of the game in a major way," said Cube. "It was about skills and talent, and really having their own style and taking it and running with it."

