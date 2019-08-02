Rick Ross is getting set to release his next studio album Port Of Miami 2 and in order to get everybody hyped, he's been hitting radio stations across the country, detailing the work that went into the creation of the project. Yesterday, the Florida Boy unveiled his star-studded tracklist, which includes appearances from Gunplay, Nipsey Hussle, Ball Greezy, Drake, and so many others. During a recent stop by Power 106 Los Angeles, the recording artist spoke to Nick Cannon about everything that's been happening in his career. After he took shots at 50 Cent this week and teased a track between himself, Lil Wayne and Pusha-T, it was time for Rozay to go back in time to choose his favourite rappers ever. His list is pretty solid too.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Anybody that envisions themselves as more of a hip-hop historian will respect the picks that Rick Ross chose for his Top 5 Dead or Alive roster. To start things off, he went with an obvious pick. "I'ma start with B.I.G., he was special," said Ross to Nick Cannon. "He was so effortless. And then I jump to the West Side and say Ice Cube. Anybody that don't consider Cube, they don't really count. They can't sit at the table."

His final choices included Scarface, 8Ball & MJG and a duo of rappers that we miss dearly. "Right now I'm balancing Nipsey and 2Pac," said the rapper about his fifth and final selection. Do you agree with Rozay's choices or would you have swapped somebody out? Listen at the 11:25 mark below.

[via]