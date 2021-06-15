As fans await any news regarding a possible Friday film, Ice Cube has set his sights on a new role. Cube has previously spoken out about the delays, setbacks, and run-arounds he's been receiving in his quest to gift the world with another installment to the Friday franchise, but that hasn't stopped his hustle. The gangster rapper-turned-actor is continuing on with his silver screen career and Deadline reports that he's set to star in the Kitao Sakurai-directed film, Oh Hell No.

Although it doesn't seem as if negotiations have been finalized, reports state that Cube may be starring in the film opposite music legend and comedic icon Jack Black. Cube is no stranger to tackling successful comedy roles himself, and fans are excited to see what these two can bring to the screen in the family-oriented film.

Deadline reports that the "story follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with [Will's] (Cube) mom, who has only one thing to say about that, 'Oh hell no.'" Because both artists are represented by WME, this may be a pairing that works on and off-screen to both their teams' advantages. Director Sakurai is a fixture in the comedy circuit, reportedly working as an executive producer for The Eric Andre Show as well as helming Bad Trip, Netflix's No. 1 comedy.

David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

