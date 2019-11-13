Throughout 2019, Ice Cube has been teasing that there was another Friday film in the works. In May, the BIG3 League co-founder shared with ESPN's The Jump that they were nearing production. "Yeah, we pushing for it. We finished the script, we are getting notes from the studio and it's going back and forth," Cube said of the fourth in the line of Friday flicks. "Get into pre-production and start hiring. It would be nice for this to come out on the 25th anniversary. That would be kinda...good."



Yet, things seemed to be at a standstill causing a bit of frustration for both Cube and fans. During John Witherspoon's celebration of life, Cube revealed that while he was writing the original Friday film, he had Witherspoon in mind to play his on-screen dad because the actor reminded him of his real father. The rap mogul held out hope that the next Friday film would be completed, but he said the delay was the fault of New Line Cinema executives who rejected his screenplays.

“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It’s not my fault. Some dumbass people in Hollywood at New Line Cinema, if you wanna..." Cube trailed off while the audience laughed. "You can email (former New Line Cinema President and COO) Toby Emmerich and (current New Line Cinema President and CCO) Richard Brener if you feel like I feel. Gave you punks two scripts and you didn’t wanna do them. That’s the real. We were tryin' to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories and we got our love. My condolences to the family." Watch his full speech below.