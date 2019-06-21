It's Friday and Ice Cube has confirmed that his beloved Friday franchise is still working on pumping out another movie - what a treat. The Boyz N The Hood actor ran into some paparazzi who were eager to get the status on the film since Ice has previously confirmed that it's coming. "I'm doing a re-write with DJ Pooh right now," Ice told The Blast.

The first Friday film was released in 1995 and one of the most memorable stars, Chris Tucker, will seemingly not be involved in the remake - unless it's done right. "I don't know. I talked to Cube about it," Chris previously stated. "He told me he was working on some stuff. And if it comes together right, I'm definitely gonna look at it and see if it works. 'Cause I never say never...I definitely want to check it out. If it works, it's a possibility."

In other Cube news, he recently opened up about the late John Singleton and how the famed director worked to get him in his beloved film, Boyz N Hood. John approached Cube for two years before he finally got the rapper on the third year when John scheduled a meeting with Cube's manager - “The rest is history," he said.