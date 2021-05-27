He didn't have a lengthy Hollywood career but Kevin Clark was still an icon for a generation of School of Rock lovers. The 2003 film starring Jack Black centered around a teacher who hilariously builds the confidences of a team of misfit children and forms them into a real rock band. Kevin Clark portrayed the drummer, Freddy Jones nicknamed Spazzy McGee, and according to TMZ, he later said he got the role because he could actually play the drums.

Although School of Rock was his only movie role, Clark was a beloved musician who was known to play gigs in the Chicago area. On Wednesday (May 26), tragic news surfaced stating that Clark had passed away following a bike accident. He was 32.



George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images

According to reports, Clark's sister shared that he was riding his bicycle in Chicago on his way home when a 20-year-old driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him. Clark was immediately rushed to the hospital but sadly died from his injuries. TMZ stated that the woman who struck Clark wasn't arrested at the scene, however, officers issued her citations. People have flooded social media with tributes, including Jack Black who grieved in a solemn post to the fallen musician.

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul.," Black wrote. "So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community." We send our sincerest condolences to Kevin Clark's loved ones. Read through a few tributes below.

