Tragedy struck the basketball community on Thursday as former Kentucky Wildcats star Terrence Clarke passed away after a car accident. Clarke was just 19 years old and he was in the midst of preparing for the NBA draft. In fact, Clarke had signed with Klutch Sports just a day before the tragedy.

Clarke was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident although his teammate BJ Boston was following him in another car. It is believed that Clarke was not wearing his seatbelt and ran a red light, which led to a collision with another car. Following the news, Clarke's former coach John Calipari released a statement about just how devastating this is.

"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight," Calipari said. "A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock."

This is an incredibly difficult time for all of those involved and our heart goes out to Clarke's family. RIP Terrence Clarke.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

