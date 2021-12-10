mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hotboii Drops Reflective New Project "Life Of A Hotboii"

Alex Zidel
December 10, 2021 14:49
1.7K Views
Hotboii's new project features Future, Kodak Black, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Tjay, 42 Dugg, and more.


Florida rapper Hotboii has been on the rise for a few years, making a name for himself with hit songs including "Don't Need Time," "Goat Talk 2" with Polo G, and "Nobody Special" with Future. As he continues to attract national attention, the 21-year-old rapper has released his new project Life Of A Hotboii with features from Kodak Black, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Tjay, 42 Dugg, and more.

The Orlando native is in peak form on the new project, adding new dimensions to his rapid-fire delivery by leveling up as a songwriter and reflecting on how he's become a better man through his numerous hardships over the years.


Life Of A Hotboii includes the previously released singles "Nobody Special," "Doctor," and "All The Opps," in addition to "Offset," which dropped a few days ago.

Listen to Hotboii's new project below and let us know what you think.


Tracklist:

1. Dream
2. All The Opps
3. I Really (feat. 42 Dugg & MoneyBagg Yo)
4. Devils, Monkeys, Burdens
5. Doctor (feat. Lil Tjay)
6. Offset
7. Be Honest
8. Dear Diary
9. Hello (feat. 438 Tok)
10. Best In Me
11. My Lil Boy
12. Record First (feat. Kodak Black)
13. 40 Mins
14. Reminisce
15. Confession
16. Never Say Never
17. Nobody Special (with Future)

