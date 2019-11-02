Hoodrich Pablo Juan Drops "DMV" Project Featuring Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa & MPR Tito

While Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been prolific since he stepped on the scene, 2018 was a slower year for him. For an artist accustomed to dropping a handful of projects in a 12-month period, him dropping only two last year seemed out of character. However, he assured FADER in an interview that this reduced output wasn't due to any slacking in his work ethic. "Let's just say that I made more music in 2018 than I did in 2017," the Decatur rapper said. "Why I didn't drop it is different, because the circumstances changed. It was a transition. In 2019 I'm dropping more tapes."

Hoodrich was not lying. After dropping BLO: The Movie mixtape in May, he is back with another strong full-length titled DMV (Dope Money Violence). Unlike BLO, which was loaded with features from fellow Atlanta trappers, DMV only enlists guests for two of its fifteen songs. While HPJ brings in the head of his label, Gucci Mane, and Wiz Khalifa for a strong collaborative track, he certainly doesn't struggle to toe the line on his own. Hoodrich's bassy drawl smoothly swims through songs, always resulting in a charismatic product. DMV is taken to the next level by having its beats provided by heavyweight producers like Tay Keith, Zaytoven, Southside, TM88, Ronny J and Maaly Raw.