Despite all the bullshit, it was a pretty solid week for new music releases. That remains one of the only constants in our weird world today, with career-defining bodies of work arriving from both The Weeknd and Donald Glover (as Childish Gambino). The two artists had long been silent on the drop front but, last week, they both blessed us with After Hours and 3.15.20 respectively. Our staff was busy listening to both projects all weekend, making room for all of the other releases too. The culmination of our self-quarantined listening sessions is this week's staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist.

Every week, our staff gathers all of their favorite new releases to add to the regularly-updated TIDAL Wave playlist on TIDAL. This time around, The Weeknd and Donald Glover find multiple spots, while Gunna, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Grafh, Mac Miller, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, and others also make appearances.

With the state of the world in the gutter right now, cheer yourself up (or try to) with some of the best new releases of the last month. Enjoy and be sure to redeem your free trial with TIDAL today.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Gunna - SKYBOX

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Ten Talk

Lil Yachty & DaBaby - Oprah's Bank Account (feat. Drake)

Don Toliver - After Party

Jasiah - Break Shit

Alex Cole (Editorial)

The Weeknd - Alone Again

The Weeknd - Too Late

The Weeknd - Escape From LA

The Weeknd - In Your Eyes

The Weeknd - Until I Bleed Out

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 - Ryu & Ken

Grafh - Blow (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Lynn S. (Editorial)

Childish Gambino - Time

Mac Miller - Right

Mac Miller - Floating

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Childish Gambino - 35.31

Childish Gambino - 12.38

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Lil Durk & G Herbo - Chiraq Demons

Guapdad 4000 - Platinum Falcon

Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 - Ryu & Ken

Ybn Nahmir - 2 Seater (feat. G-Eazy & Offset)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - Moon Relate

Buju Banton - Trust (Remix) [feat. Tory Lanez]

Blacc Zacc - Bang (feat. DaBaby)

Aron A. (Editorial)

NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Frenzo x IC 9nerz - Hands On/Hands Off

Big Tobz - One Hunna (feat. Sneakbo)

Key! - Let's Go

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Tory Lanez - W

Guapdad 4000 - Platinum Falcon

Grafh - Let Me See It (feat. Bun B & Rittz)