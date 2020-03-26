The Weeknd and Childish Gambino are all over this week's TIDAL Wave playlist.
Despite all the bullshit, it was a pretty solid week for new music releases. That remains one of the only constants in our weird world today, with career-defining bodies of work arriving from both The Weeknd and Donald Glover (as Childish Gambino). The two artists had long been silent on the drop front but, last week, they both blessed us with After Hours and 3.15.20 respectively. Our staff was busy listening to both projects all weekend, making room for all of the other releases too. The culmination of our self-quarantined listening sessions is this week's staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist.
Every week, our staff gathers all of their favorite new releases to add to the regularly-updated TIDAL Wave playlist on TIDAL. This time around, The Weeknd and Donald Glover find multiple spots, while Gunna, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Grafh, Mac Miller, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, and others also make appearances.
With the state of the world in the gutter right now, cheer yourself up (or try to) with some of the best new releases of the last month. Enjoy and be sure to redeem your free trial with TIDAL today.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Gunna - SKYBOX
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Ten Talk
Lil Yachty & DaBaby - Oprah's Bank Account (feat. Drake)
Don Toliver - After Party
Jasiah - Break Shit
Alex Cole (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Alone Again
The Weeknd - Too Late
The Weeknd - Escape From LA
The Weeknd - In Your Eyes
The Weeknd - Until I Bleed Out
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 - Ryu & Ken
Grafh - Blow (feat. Benny The Butcher)
Lynn S. (Editorial)
Childish Gambino - Time
Mac Miller - Right
Mac Miller - Floating
The Weeknd - Escape From LA
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Mac Miller - Right
Mac Miller - Floating
Childish Gambino - Time
Childish Gambino - 35.31
Childish Gambino - 12.38
Erika Marie (Editorial)
The Weeknd - In Your Eyes
Lil Durk & G Herbo - Chiraq Demons
Guapdad 4000 - Platinum Falcon
Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 - Ryu & Ken
Ybn Nahmir - 2 Seater (feat. G-Eazy & Offset)
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Lil Uzi Vert - Moon Relate
Buju Banton - Trust (Remix) [feat. Tory Lanez]
Blacc Zacc - Bang (feat. DaBaby)
Gunna - SKYBOX
Aron A. (Editorial)
NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down (feat. Roddy Ricch)
Frenzo x IC 9nerz - Hands On/Hands Off
Big Tobz - One Hunna (feat. Sneakbo)
The Weeknd - Too Late
Key! - Let's Go
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
The Weeknd - Escape From LA
Tory Lanez - W
Guapdad 4000 - Platinum Falcon
Grafh - Let Me See It (feat. Bun B & Rittz)