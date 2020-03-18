With so much uncertainty in the world right now, it's important to remain calm. One of the things that has been helping us in the office is the constant influx of new music. Every day, we're bombarded with new releases, and it has recently become one of the only constants in our lives. As we move to a remote work environment to promote social distancing, our talented team has mulled over all the drops to put together the first-ever quarantine edition of the TIDAL Wave playlist.

Commencing with a couple of bops selected straight off of Jay Electronica's long-awaited debut album, before we truly begin the party vibes. Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Don Toliver, Megan Thee Stallion, and more bring the vibes elsewhere, with a healthy mix of old and new school for this week's display.

If you're not signed up for your free 30-day trial with TIDAL, you can change that here. Let us know who has your favorite picks of the week and stay safe out there! What are you listening to during your self-quarantine?

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - POP

Lil Tecca - All Star (feat. Lil Tjay)

Lil Yachty & DaBaby - Oprah's Bank Account (feat. Drake)

Don Toliver - Cardigan

Don Toliver - Spaceship (feat. Sheck Wes)

Gunna - SKYBOX

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - Moon Relate

Lil Uzi Vert - Strawberry Peels (feat. Young Thug & Gunna)

Don Toliver - Candy

Don Toliver - After Party

Don Toliver - No Photos

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Guapdad 4000 - Greedy

Jadakiss & Pusha T - Huntin Season

Jay Electronica - A.P.I.D.T.A

Rich The Kid - I Want Mo (feat. London On Da Track)

Megan Thee Stallion - Captain Hook

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Jay Electronica - The Blinding (feat. Travis Scott)

Jay Electronica - Flux Capacitor

Jay Electronica - Ghost Of Soulja Slim

Jay Electronica - Universal Solider

Jay Electronica - A.P.I.D.T.A

Bhaven Moorthy (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - Yessirskiii (feat. 21 Savage)

Blueface - Obama (feat. DaBaby)

Don Toliver - Wasted

Rich The Kid - Depend On Me (feat. Lil Tjay)

Rich The Kid - Racks On (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again)

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

bbno$ - mememe (feat. Lentra)

THEY. - Red Light Green Light

Jay Electronica - Ghost Of Soulja Slim

Kiana Ledé - Forfeit (feat. Lucky Daye)

070 Phi - The Deep End (feat. 070 Shake)

Lynn S (Editorial)

Jay Electronica - A.P.I.D.T.A

Don Toliver - After Party

Don Toliver - Wasted

Lil Uzi Vert - Yessirskiii (feat. 21 Savage)

Lil Uzi Vert - Wassup (feat. Future)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - Myron

Lil Uzi Vert - Leaders (feat. NAV)

Lil Tecca - All Star (feat. Lil Tjay)

Jay Electronica - The Blinding (feat. Travis Scott)

Jay Electronica - Ghost of Soulja Slim

Aron A (Editorial)

Octavian & Skepta - Papi Chulo

Masego - King's Rant

Smiley_61st - Organization

Jay Electronica - The Blinding

Lil Yachty & DaBaby - Oprah's Bank Account (feat. Drake)