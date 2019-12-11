The tragic news of Juice WRLD's passing this weekend shook the hip-hop community to its core. One of the most popular artists in the world, the Chicago native was on the brink of superstardom. His hit singles "Lucid Dreams," "Bandit," and "All Girls Are The Same" allowed us to get to know the mind of the late recording artist and his two albums gave us clear direction of where his career was headed. Recognized by his peers as a premier freestyler, Juice WRLD offered a lot to the rap game and we're completely devastated that he's no longer with us. Curating our weekly TIDAL Wave playlist, much of our editorial staff decided to include our favorite songs from the rapper to pay tribute to him.

In addition to a selection of Juice WRLD's biggest cuts, Roddy Ricch and XXXTentacion's new albums earn them multiple placements on this week's iteration. New releases from Sauce Walka, French Montana, Pop Smoke, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, and others are also included on the loaded offering. You'll notice that Roddy Ricch earned a lot of airplay in our office though with the majority of editors selecting at least one pick from Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial on their personal charts.

Which staff member are you rocking with this week? If you're not yet signed up for TIDAL, hit up the 30-day free trial here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Juice WRLD - Bandit (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Roddy Ricch - The Box

XXXTentacion - Ex Bitch

Roddy Ricch - Peta (feat. Meek Mill)

AlienEmoji - Balenciaga (feat. Lil Computer Juice)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Griselda - Freddie HotSpot

Juice WRLD - Hear Me Calling

Roddy Ricch - Intro

Roddy Ricch - Prayers To The Trap God

Roddy Ricch - Boom Boom Room

Noah C. (Editorial)

G Herbo - Hunnit Bands

Ant Clemons & Ty Dolla $ign - Excited

Rico Nasty - Hard

Roddy Ricch - Roll Dice

Sauce Walka - Texas Cyclone (feat. Travis Scott)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

French Montana - Coke Wave Boys (feat. Max B & Chinx)

Max B - Take My Time

Roddy Ricch - Peta (feat. Meek Mill)

Fabolous - Time (feat. Roddy Ricch)

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Aron A (Editorial)

Roddy Ricch - War Baby

Mulatto - B*tch From The Souf (Remix) [feat. Trina & Saweetie]

Big Zuu - No Limits (feat. AJ Tracey & D7)

Roddy Ricch - Boom Boom Room

Pop Smoke - Drive The Boat

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Juice WRLD - Robbery

Roddy Ricch - Boom Boom Room

CJ Fly - City We From (feat. Conway)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Roddy Ricch - Boom Boom Room

Brevin Kim - the wedding! (Remix) [feat. Lil West]

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Teyana Taylor - We Got Love

Kaytranada - 10% (feat. Kali Uchis)

Theophilus London - Cuba