The last few weeks have been tremendous for new music lovers, with full-length releases from Kanye West, Drake, Baby Keem (with numerous Kendrick Lamar appearances), and many more. Hip-hop fans have been eating well for the last little bit and, hopefully, we continue on this path until the end of the year.

As with every other week, our editorial staff intently listened to each of the new releases, tallying up our favorite new records over the last month. As you may expect, this week's update to the Staff Picks playlist on SoundCloud and TIDAL features a whole lot of Drake tunes from Certified Lover Boy, and our writers have also clearly been loving the new Baby Keem album The Melodic Blue.

A total of nine new songs from Baby Keem appear on the playlist update, and Drake pops up six times, meaning that this week's playlist is dominated by two of the biggest releases of the last week. We've also got a couple of Kanye songs sprinkled in there, as well as a sample of Yebba's new project, the latest singles from Ari Lennox and Chlöe, Common's new music, and much more.

Check out what each writer chose for the playlist this week and be sure to follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Kanye West - God Breathed

Drake - Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

Kanye West - Off The Grid

Baby Keem - range brothers (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

ShooterGang Kony - JumpMan

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Baby Keem - issues

Baby Keem - range brothers (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Common - Saving Grace

Baby Keem - gorgeous

Flatbush Zombies - The Unforgiven (feat. DJ Scratch)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Chlöe - Have Mercy

Ari Lennox - Pressure

AZ - Ritual (feat. Conway The Machine & Lil Wayne)

Aaliyah - We Need A Resolution (feat. Timbaland)

Common - Poetry (feat. Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Baby Keem - pink panties

Baby Keem - scars

Baby Keem - range brothers (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Maxo Kream - Big Persona (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Lndfk & Pink Siifu - How Do We Know We're Alive

Hayley Hynes (Editorial)

Yebba - Far Away (feat. A$AP Rocky)

Ari Lennox - Pressure

Maxo Kream - Big Persona (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Drake - Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)

Anderson .Paak - Fire In The Sky

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Drake - Pipe Down

Drake - IMY2 (feat. Kid Cudi)

Baby Keem - range brothers (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Baby Keem - lost souls

Syd - Right Track (feat. Smino)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

AZ - Ritual (feat. Conway The Machine & Lil Wayne)

Maxo Kream - Big Persona (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

Baby Keem - range brothers (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Baby Keem - trademark usa

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Baby Keem - issues

Yebba - Love Came Down

Chlöe - Have Mercy

Rimon - iClout (feat. EARTHGANG)

Drake - Champagne Poetry

Aron A. (Editorial)

Drake - N 2 Deep (feat. Future)

Baby Keem - vent

Baby Keem - first order of business

Fivio Foreign - Story Time