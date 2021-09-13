Drake is living up to his new nickname "The Decade," showing that he's as dominant as he ever has been. Following the release of Certified Lover Boy, which is presently the #1 album in the world, the Toronto native is making his city proud, charting nine songs inside the Billboard Hot 100's top ten.

The Billboard Hot 100 was updated a few moments ago, and it was revealed that Drake occupies every single spot inside the top five. "Way 2 Sexy" is the most popular song in the country, being followed by "Girls Want Girls," "Fair Trade," "Champagne Poetry," and "Knife Talk." It's been decades since an artist dominated the charts this hard -- in fact, the last time any musical act had the top five spots on the Hot 100, it was The Beatles in 1964. No other artist has achieved this accomplishment since then.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber managed to stay on the chart's top ten, clocking in at #6 with "Stay" before Drake claimed every other spot.

"In The Bible" is number seven, followed by "Papi's Home," "TSU," and "Love All."

On top of it all, every single song from the album is charting within the Top 40.

With "Way 2 Sexy" debuting at the top spot, Drake experiences the second-best single-week streaming numbers of the year, falling short of Olivia Rodrigo with "driver's license."

Congratulations to Drake for this dominant display. Check out the Top 10 below.