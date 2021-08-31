The latest Staff Picks playlist update features new music from Kanye West, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, Grip, Meek Mill, Lil Tecca, Westside Gunn, Belly, and more.
Finally, Kanye West has released his tenth studio album, DONDA. After three large-scale listening events and plenty of teasers over the last year, the rollout for the album culminated with a pot-stirring event at Soldier Field in Chicago, during which Kanye introduced DaBaby, who made homophobic comments a few weeks ago, and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault, on stage with him. On Sunday morning, Kanye released the official studio album, stunning fans, who have already been declaring DONDA as a masterpiece.
While many of DONDA's songs appear on the updated Staff Picks playlist, including "Hurricane" with Lil Baby and The Weeknd, "Praise God" with Travis Scott and Baby Keem, "Jesus Lord" with Jay Electronica, "Off The Grid" with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign, and more, DONDA wasn't the only project to release last week.
Near the beginning of this week's update, we have the new collaboration between Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar called "family ties," Babyface Ray's new song with Big Sean and Hit-Boy, and Meek Mill's high-octane effort "Sharing Locations" with Lil Baby and Lil Durk.
We've also added a selection of records from Grip's new album, which marks his debut with Shady Records.
Check out what each writer chose for the playlist this week and be sure to follow us on SoundCloud and TIDAL.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Kanye West - Jesus Lord
Lil Tecca & Gunna - REPEAT IT
Capella Grey - GYALIS
Rylo Rodriguez - Murder (feat. Nardo Wick)
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Westside Gunn - Bash Money (feat. Lil Wayne)
Grip - Walkthrough! (feat. Eminem)
Curren$y & Trauma Tone - Chainsaw
Flee Lord & Roc Marciano - This What Ya Want?
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Kanye West - Hurricane
Kanye West - Off The Grid
Kanye West - Believe What I Say
Kanye West - Come to Life
Kanye West - Pure Souls
Aron A. (Editorial)
Westside Gunn - Westheimer (feat. Boldy James, Sauce Walka, & Stove God Cooks)
Kanye West - Ok Ok
Headie One - 2 Chains
Babyface Ray, Big Sean, & Hit-Boy - It Ain't My Fault
Meek Mill - Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk)
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Grip - Pennies...Exit Stage Left!? (feat. Kay Nellz & Kenny Mason)
Grip - A Soldier's Story?
Jaden - Endless Summer (Remix) [feat. Joey Bada$$ & Raury]
Jackboy - Don't Look Like Props
Kanye West - Come to Life
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Grip - Walkthrough! (feat. Eminem)
Belly - Die For It (feat. The Weeknd & Nas)
Max B - Revolution
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Rich Gang - Blue Emerald (feat. Young Thug)
Grip - IDFT!?
Belly - Die For It (feat. The Weeknd & Nas)
Kanye West - Praise God