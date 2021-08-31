Finally, Kanye West has released his tenth studio album, DONDA. After three large-scale listening events and plenty of teasers over the last year, the rollout for the album culminated with a pot-stirring event at Soldier Field in Chicago, during which Kanye introduced DaBaby, who made homophobic comments a few weeks ago, and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault, on stage with him. On Sunday morning, Kanye released the official studio album, stunning fans, who have already been declaring DONDA as a masterpiece.

While many of DONDA's songs appear on the updated Staff Picks playlist, including "Hurricane" with Lil Baby and The Weeknd, "Praise God" with Travis Scott and Baby Keem, "Jesus Lord" with Jay Electronica, "Off The Grid" with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign, and more, DONDA wasn't the only project to release last week.

Near the beginning of this week's update, we have the new collaboration between Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar called "family ties," Babyface Ray's new song with Big Sean and Hit-Boy, and Meek Mill's high-octane effort "Sharing Locations" with Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

We've also added a selection of records from Grip's new album, which marks his debut with Shady Records.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Kanye West - Jesus Lord

Lil Tecca & Gunna - REPEAT IT

Capella Grey - GYALIS

Rylo Rodriguez - Murder (feat. Nardo Wick)

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Westside Gunn - Bash Money (feat. Lil Wayne)

Grip - Walkthrough! (feat. Eminem)

Curren$y & Trauma Tone - Chainsaw

Flee Lord & Roc Marciano - This What Ya Want?

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Kanye West - Hurricane

Kanye West - Off The Grid

Kanye West - Believe What I Say

Kanye West - Come to Life

Kanye West - Pure Souls

Aron A. (Editorial)

Westside Gunn - Westheimer (feat. Boldy James, Sauce Walka, & Stove God Cooks)

Kanye West - Ok Ok

Headie One - 2 Chains

Babyface Ray, Big Sean, & Hit-Boy - It Ain't My Fault

Meek Mill - Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Grip - Pennies...Exit Stage Left!? (feat. Kay Nellz & Kenny Mason)

Grip - A Soldier's Story?

Jaden - Endless Summer (Remix) [feat. Joey Bada$$ & Raury]

Jackboy - Don't Look Like Props

Kanye West - Come to Life

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Belly - Die For It (feat. The Weeknd & Nas)

Max B - Revolution

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Rich Gang - Blue Emerald (feat. Young Thug)

Grip - IDFT!?

Kanye West - Praise God