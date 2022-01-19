The recovery process has been long and arduous for Hitman Holla's girlfriend Cinnamon after she was shot in the face back in October. It was then that four men reportedly broke into their residence and during the home invasion, Cinnamon was severely injured. Hitman was on FaceTime with her at the time and thankfully, she survived the callous attack, but she has reportedly continued to face physical setbacks including nerve issues that cause extreme pain.

Hitman was out of town when the incident occurred, but he has remained by his girlfriend's side in the months that followed. Earlier today (January 18), he uploaded a video of himself at the hospital, and he was clearly irate as he claimed doctors were laughing at Cinnamon when she told them about her pain and discomfort.

Hitman on the phone with Cinnamon as she was being treated in a hospital room and in the video, he recorded himself as he angrily vocalized frustration with the hospital staff. He added more thoughts to the video's caption.

"I HATE RACIST ASS PPL !!!! MY GIRL WAS SHOT IN THE FACE SHE IS EXPERIENCING REALLY BAD PAIN BECAUSE OF NERVE DAMAGE," he wrote.

THE DOCTOR CAME IN VERY RUDE TOLD HER ITS NO WAY FOR HER TO BE FEELING THAT PAIN HE BEEN DOING THIS FOR 16 years HE EVEN LAUGHED WHILE SHE CRIED 'Your all ova the place' IN THE ER!! NORTH SIDE GWINNETT HOSPITAL 6783121000 679 312 1000."

"CALL AND LET THEM KNOW THEY SHOULDN’T TREAT PPL LIKE THAT WHO COME FOR HELP!!" Watch his video below.