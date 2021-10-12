Battle rapper and Wild N Out star Hitman Holla is asking for prayers after his girlfriend was shot inside of their home. Hitman Holla took to Instagram where he revealed that four people broke into their home last night while he was out of town. "Bullet went through her cheek and out of the back of her head.. she's at the hospital now being strong,' he wrote on IG before asking everyone to keep his girlfriend and their family in their prayers.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

He elaborated further on the stand-off that led to the shooting. He explained how he was out of town when Cinnamon called him on Facetime informing him of the break-in. The rapper explained that the people who broke in were at their home at one in the morning and all he was able to do was offer guidance on trying to defend their home. "She's telling u it's people in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away," he wrote before praising Cinnamon for her strength. "She showed courage & let off shots defending her home. I'm so proud of how she was so brave," he added.

The rapper opened up about the pain he's felt since the incident occurred, asking for his fans, family and friends to pray for them during their time of need. Check out the post below.