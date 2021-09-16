Ari Fletcher asks for prayers from her fans as she admits she has "serious" health issues right now.
Social media personality Ari Fletcher is asking for prayers this week as she has some "serious" health issues. She sent out a series of tweets on Wednesday and Thursday, telling her fans a little bit about what she's been going through.
"I’m going through the worst pain and I don’t have no help. I need a in house nurse," she said on Wednesday. "So much I wanna say..."
She continued on Thursday, adding, "I’m not okay at the moment. I have serious health issues going on right now. I’m in pain and I’m down. I will be okay tho. Coming out strong like always! Pray for me, love y’all so much!"
Prince Williams/Getty Images
People immediately responded to her post with criticism, pointing out how Ari has previously been rude to fans online, so she shouldn't be asking for prayers.
"If I ever called you broke or called you a crate climbing ass bitch I was not talking to you when I asked for a prayer," specified Ari in a later tweet. "I’m sick, that don’t mean my personality changed. Don’t get it confused, stupid. Talking about 'not you need our broke ass prayers' babe, don’t flatter yourself. I was not talking to you!"
Prince Williams/Getty Images
Ari didn't reveal what kind of health issues she's experiencing, but we're sending our love and prayers as she fights through.