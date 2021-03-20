While things in hip-hop do get dramatic, the world of battle rap can get a bit dangerous. We've all seen how things get when tensions rise, and just how far some of these battle rappers are willing to go. Last night, Rare Breed Ent. debuted a face-off between Cassidy and Hitman Holla ahead of their battle on April 3rd but things didn't necessarily go as planned. In fact, things ended on a tense note after both Cass and Hitman Holla appeared ready to throw hands.

The two MCs debated their credibility and stance in the battle rap arena which led to both parties throwing shots at each other. That was to be expected but the energy in the room shifted entirely after Cassidy deemed Hitman "replaceable" on the April 3rd line-up. Cass has the bragging rights of an artist who has managed to return to the battle rap arena successfully while Hitman Holla's track record includes wins against some of the biggest names in battle rap.

Eventually, the two rappers debated who had more successful careers. Cassidy swiftly reminded Hitman Holla that he was once his hypeman on Wild N Out. "Your views isn't going to be your hypeman like you was my hypeman on Wild N' Out."

As the intensity grew, the two nearly came to blows as Hitman suggested that he would knock out Cassidy. Eventually, Hitman Holla suggested that he would "air out" the spot which prompted a hilarious breakdown of the situation from Cassidy.

"You runnin' to act like you 'bout to get a bag. What are you doin'? First of all, you bluffin', my n***a. Like, if you was there by yourself and your gat was in that bag -- let's be serious. Everybody actin' like they can't talk. You was acting like you was gonna grab the bag like you had a strap in it. So if you was there by yourself and you sayin' I had 20 n***as with me, then I would've been wearing my bag," Cass said.

Check out some of the best reactions below.