Hitman Holla issued a warning for those responsible for shooting his girlfriend, Cinnamon, during a home invasion, on Instagram this week. Hitman demanded the shooters' location, saying he's "willing to die ova this situation."

"Ion respect it..my girl ain't did s*** to u jealous a** broke a** n*****," he wrote on his Instagram story, according to VladTV. "I ain't from ATL so my ear ain't as close [to] the streets like that out here.. but all I ask is put a name on it .. put a location on it.. give me a chance to play ball wit ya.. I'm willing to die ova this situation.. let me show ya! Or y'all gone continue to make me play inspector gadget? I ain't a FBI agent ... let me know who did this & may the best man win y'all gangster right?"

The Wild 'N Out star broke the news that Cinnamon had been injured during the invasion, earlier this month, admitting that a bullet had gone "through her cheek and out the back of her head." She was hospitalized aftward.

Cinnamon posted a statement on her Instagram thanking her friends and family for their support.

“Honestly I really don’t know what to say, but to give thanks to the man above!” she wrote. “Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus!!! He really had his angels watching over me... I never know I was this strong until now! Thank you to may amazing support system because I honestly wouldn’t know what to do in a time like this. I’ve never been so afraid in my life man, but I was covered by the blood of Jesus!”

[Via]