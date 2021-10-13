Hitman Holla's girlfriend appears to be recovering well after being shot in a home invasion. The Wild N Out star took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 13th), revealing a photo of his girlfriend lying in a hospital bed while recovering from the bullet wound. The rapper expressed his gratitude to the friends, family, and fans who sent over their positive energy and prayers during this rough time.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"Thanking the man upstairs & wanna say the power of positive energy love and support is real .. y’all really sent that our way .. we very appreciative.. thanks again we gone pull through this together love y’all," he wrote.

The rapper broke the news in an Instagram post yesterday where he revealed that he was out of town when the home invasion occurred. He said four people stormed into his house and his girlfriend was on Facetime with him while trying to protect their home. He said that the bullet went through her cheek and exited from the back of her head.

Cinnamon, Hitman's girlfriend, shared a message on Instagram after the incident took place.

"Honestly i really don't know what to say, but to give thanks to the man above! Thank you Jesus thank you Jesus!!!" she wrote, crediting her dog Binny as a reason why she's still alive. "He really had his Angels watching over me [pleading face emoji] & i also truly believe Binny Jr is one of Gods Angel. Binny saved me life [broken heart emoji]."

Check out Hitman Holla's latest post below.