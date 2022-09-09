The internet is once again buzzing about Nicki Minaj now she has shared the remix to "Super Freaky Girl." The stacked lineup of features hosts looks from this generation's women in rap including Bia, JT, Katie Got Bandz, Maliibu Mitch, and Akbar V. The track arrived with a new episode of Queen Radio where Minaj had a few things to get off of her chest.

"All these, like—and shout out to... I'm not talking about all the female rappers. Shout out to all the queens, all the female rappers that's puttin' in that work. I'm never talkin' about y'all, I'm never referring to y'all. Y'all never have to feel like I'm directing this to [you]. No. Y'all know me better than that. Never."



Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm addressing the ones that's got to be addressed," she continued. "What I'm saying is this—and I've been talking about this for 15 years, so I'mma talk about it. And put me on every montherf*ckin' blog... It's because everybody that is a ghostwriter right now in Hip Hop that is writing for any female, not just the artist, but the ghostwriter is a Nicki fan, too."

She went on to double down that "Every ghostwriter that writes for women, before they write that motherf*ckin' verse, they think, 'What would Nicki Minaj say?' And if you disagree with that or dispute that, you're f*cking dumb."

And "disagree" is exactly what Hitmaka did. After The Neighborhood Talk shared this clip of Queen Radio, the producer jumped in the comments with a brief reaction.

"Disagree. She got her own flow can’t be duplicated I can’t name a girl who sound like nick," said Hitmaka. "And I’ve worked with EVERY girl."

Check it out below.