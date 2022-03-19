Nicki Minaj is a pioneer when it comes to female rappers. Ever since she came onto the scene, Minaj has been able to push boundaries all while breaking down barriers. At this point, she is considered to be one of the most important rappers of the 2010s, and to this day, she remains a legend in the eyes of many.

As far as women rappers are concerned, Nicki is a huge inspiration, and she ultimately set the foundation for artists like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Coi Leray. In fact, Nicki recently teamed up with Coi on the song "Blick Blick" which came out this week.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following the collab, Nicki jumped on a live stream with Coi where they had a conversation about navigating the music scene as a female artist. In the clip below, Nicki made some surprising remarks about today's generation, saying the women don't get half the hate she used to get and that in some ways, artists like Leray are shown kindness as opposed to anything else.

"Can you girls stop talking about hate?" Nicki asked. "Y'all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced. What y'all have experienced is nothing. Y'all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry and of social media. Y'all be thinking y'all have experienced hate and trust me, ya ain't experienced it yet. A lot of y'all have gotten, not coddled, people have been nice. People have been gentle with y'all."

