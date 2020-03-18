He's already come forward to defend himself against serious accusations, but Hitmaka, also known and Yung Berg, is calling foul on allegations of assault. Recently, Hitmaka made headlines after news circulated that the rapper-producer assaulted his girlfriend by pistol-whipping her during a domestic dispute. The woman shared photos of her severe injuries and soon, Hitmaka became the talk of social media.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

A police report is said to have stated that the producer and the woman got into a verbal argument that turned physical and he broke her nose. She reportedly had to be hospitalized for her injuries. However, Hitmaka fired back and issued a formal statement denying the allegations against him. He posted a note from his lawyer on Instagram that stated the woman wasn't his girlfriend at all. Hitmaka claims that he was acting in self-defense when he hit her because she was apart of a home invasion plot with at least two other thieves.

He goes on to say that the woman was communicating with her alleged accomplices via text and he's been more than cooperative with authorities about the case. After posting the letter with his version of events, Hitmaka also shared a brief video from his surveillance cameras to back up his claims. In the clip, two people can be seen passing items through Hitmaka's security gate and the producer claims that they were guns.

In the caption he wrote that he was fearful for his life:

"On Saturday 4:30am three gunmen made an attempt on my life & home invasion. I have all the surveillance footage which some I’m posting & also other evidence needed. I retained legal council & decided that with this matter which I’m totally traumatized about that I must let the truth out as media outlets without having proper info are attempting to stain my character and reputation that I have spent my entire life building. I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy. This footage is very alarming to all my fellow people in music & living in los angles area pls be safe and monitor who you allow in your home. I made a crucial mistake which could’ve costed my life THIS WOMAN WAS NOT MY GF EVER. I won’t dive further into this & will let my lawyers move forward accordingly.

Pls stay safe amidst these tragic times not only for myself but the entire world. Swipe right for more & my lawyers statement 🙏🏽 Video #1 suspects passing firearms through my home gate

Video #2 suspects retreating after my ADT alarm sounds & jumping gate on my property."

Check out his posts and the video from his surveillance camera below.