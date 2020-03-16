Former Love & Hip Hop star Yung Berg, aka producer Hitmaka, is being accused of pistol whipping his girlfriend over the weekend, which reportedly resulted in her being hospitalized.

According to the LAPD, which TheBlast obtained its police report, Yung Berg and his girlfriend got into a verbal dispute, and “the suspect pistol-whipped victim (numerous times) resulting in verifiable injuries.” The woman claims the incident went down at a private residence in Los Angeles around 5:00 am on Saturday morning.

Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

The alleged victim was hospitalized on Saturday, and was treated at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles where she was diagnosed with a "closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone, and facial lacerations.” She ended up needing stitches on the side of her head and having a broken nose. The hospital records state the injuries stemmed from an "assault." You can see the disturbing pics of her injuries here.

As a result, LAPD issued an emergency protective order which restrains Yung Berg from coming within 100 yards of his alleged victim. The rapper is also ordered not to contact her directly or indirectly in any event by electronic means, and cannot go near her home. The order will expire on March 20, 2020, and if she wants an extension she will need to have to file a restraining order in Los Angeles Court.

It is unclear at this point if they will arrest Yung Berg, or bring him in for questioning, but the LAPD is currently investigating the case. We’ll keep you posted if anything more develops.

[Via]