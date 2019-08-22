Yesterday, reports of a brutal drive-by shooting left hip-hop reeling. Tee Grizzley, coming off the release of his excellent Scriptures, was sitting in the passenger seat of his Cadillac Escalade. His aunt Jobina Brown, who also acted as his manager, was sitting in the backseat. According to TMZ, a shooter approached the car and opened fire, killing Brown and leaving Grizzley and the driver unscathed; it's unclear whether that was his intention or not, but it has been speculated that Grizzley was indeed the target. Sadly, Jobina Brown did not survive, and passed away in the hospital at the age of 41.

Tee Grizzley nor his camp have yet to address the tragedy, but he's not standing alone. Many rappers have taken to social media to mobilize behind him, offering up their prayers and condolences. You can read responses him his friends and collaborators like Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo, T.I., Murda Beatz below.

It's hard to imagine losing a loved one before your very eyes. Sometimes we take the music makers for granted; the stories they share and the pain they have overcome have provided us entertainment for years. Yet these are real people experiencing harsh realities. During times such as this, it's wise to be respectful, and send nothing but positive vibes to Tee Grizzley and his team. Rest in peace to Jobina Brown.