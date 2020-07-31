This week was the first time that most people had heard of JW Lucas and, unfortunately for the hip-hop producer, it wasn't for any achievement he had made in music.

The producer of "WHAT'S POPPIN," Jack Harlow's big hit, went viral this week because of his take on Breonna Taylor's death. He went on Twitter and ruffled feathers, wondering why people are asking for justice for the young Black woman who was killed after police broke into her home and shot her as she slept.



Marcus Ingram/WireImage/Getty Images

"Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTaylor...ofcourse she shouldn't have lost her life.... but do you realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life there are consequences," said JW Lucas among other things on Twitter.

After receiving a ton of backlash for the comments, he has issued an apology.

"Some times pure intent can be the path to hell. One thing I’m not going let people say is that I am a racist," he said. "I fight for Black people every day of my life, my comment was designed to ask if this case is being politicized for political propaganda purposes and I was wrong to speak on it. I will really think twice before speaking moving forward and I will atone for my mistakes. I’m sorry for the ignorant timing and tone of my tweets."

JW Lucas says that he is apologetic and regretful of his actions. Do you accept his apology?