Arrest Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and John Mattingly -- the cops responsible for killing Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old woman was fatally shot after police officers barged into her home on a no-knock warrant on March 13. Only one of them has been fired and none of the three were arrested or charged.

As we seek justice for Breonna Taylor, Oprah Winfrey has just made way for the late emergency medical technician to make history, gracing the cover of O Magazine by herself for the first time in the magazine's history.

The September issue of the magazine will be the first-ever that doesn't include Oprah's likeness on the cover. Instead, she pens a message about racism and showcases Breonna Taylor.

"If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it," writes Oprah. "Her life matters."

The news broke on Instagram, where Oprah added on her message.

"She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter," wrote Oprah. "I think about Breonna Taylor often. Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem. What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of @oprahmagazine."