Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other individuals tragically passed in a helicopter crash on January 26th. The sudden passing rocked the sports world and impacted thousands upon thousands of fans everywhere who were inspired by the Mamba mentality. Kobe left behind his wife Vanessa and three daughters and the former Lakers player has been remembered with murals and memorials in numerous cities.



In 2003, Kobe was charged with rape and the case was dismissed after the accuser refused to testify. Kobe and the woman settled outside of court and he apologized while stating his innocence. Some individuals have linked Kobe's history to his death and one principal at Camas High School in Camas, Washington has resigned from her position after speaking publicly on the matter. After hearing about the crash, Liza Sejkora wrote on Facebook: "Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today." Her post pulled in a few comments with some users who agreed while others called her words "unbelievable."

"I have some personal experience that generated the visceral reaction," Liza told ABC Portland station KATU. "This was a situation where I didn't think before I posted, and I'm terribly regretful about that."