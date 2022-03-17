Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are the talk of the NFL today, for all of the wrong reasons. Just a couple of days ago, it was revealed that the Browns had met with Deshaun Watson as they were thinking of making a trade for him. In the end, Watson told the Browns that he was no longer interested as now, the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons seem to be the frontrunners for the superstar QB.

Earlier today, Mayfield responded to the Watson news by demanding a trade from the Browns. The Browns were quick to respond as they came out and said that they had no interest in making such a deal. With that being said, Mayfield is in a pretty bad spot right now.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite this, Mayfield does have a team he is interested in going to. According to reporter Jeremy Fowler, if Mayfield were to be traded tomorrow, he would want to go to the Indianapolis Colts, who just traded away Carson Wentz. The Colts are a team that have the pieces to win, and Mayfield would certainly be a solid addition to the roster as they are lacking a starting QB right now.

Mayfield's situation in Cleveland is a huge developing story right now.