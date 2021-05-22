Henry Cavill has been diving into any main hero role he can get. And who can blame him? Cavill won over fans as Superman, then completely knocked it out the park as The Witcher. Now, it looks like Cavill will be taking up the leading role in Highlander.

According to Deadline, Cavill is in talks to play one of the leads in the remake. The original film starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown. The trio played a group of immortal creatures that hunted down each other to gain more power. This is where the popular phrase "there can only be one" comes from. It is unclear if Cavill will be playing a new role, or if they will reboot one of the older characters for the remake. Then again, the film may even be a sequel... the plot is still completely under wraps.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski will helm the project. In the meantime, Cavill is wrapping up filming for The Witcher season two and Netflix will also be creating a sequel to Enola Holmes, starring Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown. Are you excited for this Highlander reboot, or should they have left this franchise in the past?

[Via]