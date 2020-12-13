The Witcher turned into one of the most successful shows for streaming giant Netflix. The series is based on a series of short stories that also inspired a range of video games. Henry Cavill, trying to distance himself from Superman at least for the moment, took up the role of Geralt. His role as the monster slayer earned rave reviews, and helped launch what looks to be a new franchise series for Netflix. The second season is not scheduled to hit the streaming service until next year, but the release date may be pushed back due to an injury suffered by Cavill.

According to The Sun, the filming of The Witcher has been suspended, with production already behind schedule due to the pandemic.37-year-old Cavill was 20ft high in a safety harness at Arborfield Studios, Berks, where the show is filmed. “The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg," a source told the publication. “He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn’t clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury."

"It wasn’t bad enough to need an ambulance but it’s messed up the filming schedule as he can’t walk properly," continued the source. "He has to wear heavy armor in the scenes and he just wouldn’t be able to do it with his leg injury.’’