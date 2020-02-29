Henry Cavill just might be joining the MCU, as the actor has been rumored to be starring in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel as Wolverine. While Cavill may have played Superman onscreen as part of the DC Extended Universe, that doesn't mean he can't cross over to a competing super hero franchise, right? Well, that's exactly what he's rumored to be doing, as The Digital Weekly reports that Cavill is in talks to star alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2, to take on the famous character that Hugh Jackman played for 17 years. After Jackman starred as Wolverine in a total of nine films, he said goodbye to the beloved character following the release of the X-Men film, Logan, in 2017.

According to the report, now that Marvel has acquired Fox Studios, it has been "looking for a way to add some X-Men characters into the MCU." Marvel is also interested in rebooting the X-Men franchise itself, although the stories themselves would have no affiliation with the previous Fox Studios films. The Captain Marvel sequel is set to be penned by WandaVision writer, Megan McDonnell, with a tentative release in 2022. The film will be set in present day, with Brie Larson reprising her role as the titular character, and Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury.