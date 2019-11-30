Millie Bobby Brown is probably so thankful for the creation of Netflix since it gave her the lead role in the platform's most loved show Stranger Things that has now helped to land her a $6.1 million acting gig at just 15-years-old. According to TMZ, the young actress will be starring as Sherlock Holmes' little sister Enola Holmes in an upcoming movie that extends the film's franchise.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to the publication, the deal even has more perks to it. Millie can get a bonus of $800K if the film performs well at the box office and she will also get a producer credit worth $500K. As well, she gets a private jet to travel with and if there's a sequel to the movie, Millie will get another $7.5 million. Enola Holmes is set to hit theaters sometime next year and also stars Henry Cavill.

Millie previously opened up to Refinery29 about her acting career and admitted that she'd love to act in romantic comedy one day. "I like the mystical element, the 'Whoa,' the unreal world that feels so real. I think it seems like it would be more fun to do things like that anyway. But I guess I've never experienced anything else. I don't know anything else. So, maybe the other things that are even more fun," she said.